JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s 2nd Largest Position

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,760. The company has a market capitalization of $365.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

