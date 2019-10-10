JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $139.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 64,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 465,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after buying an additional 453,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,638,000 after buying an additional 284,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

