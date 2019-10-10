JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $298.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $291.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.09. 37,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,562. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

