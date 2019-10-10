JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $145.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $131.32. 65,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

