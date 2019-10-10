JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $93.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,857,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,012,000 after buying an additional 368,878 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,171,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.