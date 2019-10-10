JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 1.5%

JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35, approximately 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

JONESTOWN BK &/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It also provides trust services. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, prime money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

