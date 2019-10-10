ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 439,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,876. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

