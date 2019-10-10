ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.71

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.71 and traded as low as $50.32. ITM Power shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 526,401 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.71. The company has a market cap of $166.55 million and a P/E ratio of -17.52.

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

