iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,292. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

