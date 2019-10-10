iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 5.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,535,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,508,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,596,000 after acquiring an additional 401,322 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,443,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 832,367 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,788,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 125,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after acquiring an additional 867,041 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,289. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

