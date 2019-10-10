iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 2nd Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

