iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Crow Point Partners LLC

Crow Point Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $57.14.

