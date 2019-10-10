iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRBT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.43.

IRBT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 46,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

