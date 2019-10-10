IRISnet (IRIS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.85 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $3.85 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,213,329 coins and its circulating supply is 403,930,382 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

