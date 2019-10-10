IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,521. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

