IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Huobi and Gate.io. IOTA has a market cap of $754.57 million and $9.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00222918 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Ovis, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.