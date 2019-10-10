Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.68. 25,775,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,243,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

