Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 14.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 298,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after purchasing an additional 136,190 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,346,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.