Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.10

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $15.77. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 6,400 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 55.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth $331,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.