Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 6,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

