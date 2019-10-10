Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

ISRG stock traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $514.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,963. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

