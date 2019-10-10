Interzone (ITZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,565.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.43 or 0.02247771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.02766448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00689228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00668765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00058415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00443338 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

