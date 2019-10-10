Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

IDXG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of IDXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,252. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.