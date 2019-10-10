Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,851,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,184. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

