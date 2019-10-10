Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 1,715,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,537,982. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

