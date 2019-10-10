Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 1,496,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,788. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Get UDR alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $2,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $6,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.