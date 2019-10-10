Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.81 ($24.20).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

