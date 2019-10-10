Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $5.60. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 5,670 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.