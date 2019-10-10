India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 1.1%

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.24 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.62 ($0.96), approximately 80,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.80 ($0.95).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.66.

In other India Capital Growth Fund news, insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,112.11).

