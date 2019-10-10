IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 5,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IMPINJ has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $117,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $758,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,812 shares of company stock worth $5,081,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 65.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at $3,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

