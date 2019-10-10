Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.27

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and traded as high as $150.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 161,219 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $327.36 million and a PE ratio of 247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Ben Dorks sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

