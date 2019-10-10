ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Rfinex, Bitbns and Gate.io. ICON has a total market capitalization of $86.41 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00203996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01033167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00088258 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,888,812 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Hotbit, COSS, OOOBTC, Binance, Allbit, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Huobi, Rfinex, Upbit, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

