I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,528.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,528.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00840188 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,725,924 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.