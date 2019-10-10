Hydro Protocol Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.58 million and $66,063.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039225 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.47 or 0.06134667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.