H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$25.00 Average PT from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins cut H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.22. 51,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$23.66.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.