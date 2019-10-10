Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $385.00

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 19314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £2,594,162.50 ($3,389,732.78).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.