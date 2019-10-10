Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Waste Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.90. 36,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $1,619,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

