Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.73. 104,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,527. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.