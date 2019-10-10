HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Position Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 158.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,534,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 388.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

