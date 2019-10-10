Hexavest Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $119,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

NYSE MA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.92. The stock had a trading volume of 301,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,450. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $276.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

