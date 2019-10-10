Hexavest Inc. Sells 14,352 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

