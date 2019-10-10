Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $55,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 624,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

