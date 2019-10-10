Hexavest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,806 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.47% of Teck Resources worth $41,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 797,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,945. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

