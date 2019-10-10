Hexavest Inc. Raises Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $49,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $23,268,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 17,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $3,612,377.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,680.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

