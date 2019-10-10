Hexavest Inc. Has $39.61 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $39,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 157,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

