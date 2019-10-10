Hexavest Inc. Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.45% of PulteGroup worth $44,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after buying an additional 1,223,286 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,290,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,783,000 after buying an additional 990,999 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 45,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,601. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.49.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.