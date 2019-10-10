Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

