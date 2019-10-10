Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Heska reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

HSKA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.