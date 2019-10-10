HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $436,188.00 and approximately $2,661.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.01032623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,064,824 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

