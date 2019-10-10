Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 241.75 ($3.16), 7,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 42,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Henry Boot to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,549.46).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

